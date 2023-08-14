Sufjan Stevens returned today to announce his new album, Javelin, will be arriving this fall. To hold fans over until then, he shared the lead single, “So You Are Tired,” a peaceful track that opens with a piano instrumental.

“So you are tired of us / So rest your head,” Stevens sings to the listeners, crafting his own sort of lullaby.

Throughout the rest of the record, Stevens enlisted a powerful team of collaborators who provided harmonies, instrumentation, and songwriting. This includes Bryce Dessner (guitar on “Sh*t Talk”), Neil Young (wrote “There’s A World”), Adrienne Maree Brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, and Nedelle Torrisi, according to a press release.

Additionally, Javelin‘s release will come complete with a 48-page book by Stevens, featuring art (“meticulous collages” and “puff paint word clouds”) and ten short essays, some of which served as the inspirations behind the songs.

Listen to “So You Are Tired.” Check out the Javelin cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Goodbye Evergreen”

2. “A Running Start”

3. “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?”

4. “Everything That Rises”

5. “Genuflecting Ghost”

6. “My Red Little Fox”

7. “So You Are Tired”

8. “Javelin (To Have And To Hold)”

9. “Sh*t Talk”

10. “There’s A World”

Javelin is out 10/6 via Asthmatic Kitty. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.