Rosie Thomas has had a nice career so far, as she’s released a handful of solo albums and performed with acts like Iron & Wine and Sufjan Stevens as part of their touring bands. Now she has called on those artists and others to help her out with a new cover of Björk’s “All Is Full Of Love.”

Stevens and Iron & Wine provide backing vocals on the track, as do James Mercer of The Shins, Alexi Murdoch, Audrey Assad, William Fitzsimmons, Dawn Landes, Denison Witmer, Josh Ottum, The Head & The Heart’s Charity Thielen, The Lone Bellow’s Kanene Pipkin, Leigh Nash, Kyshona Armstrong, Beau Jennings, Kevin Brace, Buster Shoop, and Alvie Shoop.

The song is part of Thomas’ Lullabies For Parents series, which she announced back in November. At the time, it was described as “a multimedia series of resources, entertainment, and encouragement for parents of all ages featuring music, podcast, videos, essays, assorted content and community that promotes finding common ground, connection, and comfort.” It was also noted, “The music portion will be a series of singles – some of Rosie’s strongest, most inspired work to date, with a slew of guest vocalists. Rosie has a LOT of musician friends, and almost all of them will appear on this series.”

Listen to Thomas’ cover of “All Is Full Of Love” above.