Björk is gearing up to hit the road and bring her experimental, theatrical live production to the US. The singer just announced a handful of North American tour dates, where she plans on bringing her concert experience Cornucopia to the stage in 2022.

Björk’s Cornucopia is an award-winning production made up of a team of digital and theatrical collaborators that created the experienced based off her 2017 album Utopia. It features orchestral arrangements played by members of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, the Hamrahlid Choir, as well as a few special guests. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to various women’s charities worldwide.

Alongside the tour announcement, Björk shared some stories about how she created various scores, saying, “I wrote áróra on sibelius software I got in 1999 and fell in love with and have used ever since. I am excited to have the original harp arrangement played by both harp and 32 string players in pizzicato. [It] exaggerates the magical frostscapes I was excited about. I wrote the middle section in a cabin in borgargjödur I stayed in in winter. I remember the shadow of the mountain came over the whole valley and I tried to worship the shape it made. Ever since, when I sing that section, I always remember borgargjödur and the humility I craved so at that moment.”

See Björk’s Cornucopia tour dates below.

01/26/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

01/29/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

02/01/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

02/05/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

02/08/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Tickets for Björk’s Cornucopia tour go on sale 10/15 local time. Get them here.