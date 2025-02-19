Ahead of her sold-out residency at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles next month, Suki Waterhouse has released a new song. “Dream Woman,” which was written by Waterhouse and Natalie Findlay, starts off sounding like a heavenly, well, dream — there’s even a harp. But once the assertive chorus hits, you bolt wide awake to Waterhouse repeating “I can be your dream woman.”

“When I’ve finished [writing a] song and feel like it rings so truthfully, there’s such an excitement for me in that I know it’s going to be shared,” Waterhouse told Uproxx last year. “There’s that dream that it connects with everyone else, and then you kind of get to throw this party, which is going on tour, and everyone comes together, and it’s not really my song anymore. It’s everybody else’s. When you get a song that connects to other people, and then you get to be the host of this place where you just get to exorcise those feelings together, I’m always like, this is the coolest job ever.”

Watch the video for “Dream Woman” above. Below, check out Waterhouse’s upcoming live dates.