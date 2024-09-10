Tomorrow (September 11), Suki Waterhouse is set to present at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Ahead of the VMAs, though, Waterhouse has released her new video for Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin cut “Model, Actress, Whatever.”

The video sees Waterhouse on a film set, getting yelled at as her acting performance is less than perfect. From there, she sings the somber song as she goes through an action movie scene in quite the contrast from the song’s tone.

It’s set to be a big week for Waterhouse, as aside from all the aforementioned, Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin is coming out this Friday, September 13. A press release previously said of the new album, “She leans on an ever-evolving sonic palette to convey what she’s feeling — whether it be folky Americana, nineties alternative, turn-of-the-century indie, or handcrafted otherworldly pop.”

In more personal news, she recently had her first baby with Robert Pattinson, and she shared the first photo of the child in April. Beyond that, she’s set to spend the rest of the year on The Sparklemuffin Tour, which kicks off later this month, takes November off, and then traverses North America in December until a few days before Christmas.

Watch the “Model, Actress, Whatever” video above.

Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin is out 9/13 via Sub Pop. Find more information here.