Kilby Block Party has quickly established itself as one of the best indie music festivals in the country, and the 2025 lineup is a doozy.
The four-day festival, held at the Utah State Fairpark from May 15 to 18 next year, is headlined by New Order, Beach House, Weezer (performing all of The Blue Album), and Justice. Other acts include Devo, Future Islands, Yo La Tengo, Slowdive, Car Seat Headrest, Julien Baker & Torres, Built To Spill, Wallows, St. Vincent, TV On The Radio, and Woozy. There’s also Hovvdy, Sloppy Jane, Sasami, Bartress Strange, Real Estate, and The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, among many others (including two acts that haven’t been announced yet).
The four-day pass sale for Kilby Block Party 2025 begins on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. MT. You can find more information here.
Check out the lineup and poster for Kilby Block Party 2025 below.
Kilby Block Party 2025 Lineup For Thursday, May 15
New Order
Devo
Future Islands
Yo La Tengo
Teen Suicide
Levelor
Kilby Block Party 2025 Lineup For Friday, May 16
Beach House
?????
Slowdive
Car Seat Headrest
Julien Baker & Torres
Built To Spill
Perfume Genius
Peter McPoland
Vacations
Yeule
Youth Lagoon
The Lemon Twigs
Momma
Hey, Nothing
Hovvdy
Lunar Vacation
Wishy
Been Stellar
Being Dead
Cardinal Bloom
Free Range
Melancholy Club
Josaleigh Pollett
Kilby Block Party 2025 Lineup For Saturday, May 17
Weezer
Wallows
St. Vincent
Toro Y Moi
Montell Fish
Black Country, New Road
Panda Bear
Gang Of Four
The Black Angels
IDKHow
George Clanton
Wisp
Ovlov
Bartees Strange
Jelani Aryeh
Barrie
Sloppy Jane
Sasami
Friko
Youbet
Over Under
Marshall Van Leuven
Hurtado
Kilby Block Party 2025 Lineup For Sunday, May 18
Justice
TV On The Radio
Still Woozy
?????
Nation Of Language
Tennis
Real Estate
Bôa
Jay Som
Geese
The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart
Vagabon
Frost Children
Nourished By Time
Husbands
Lime Garden
Walt Disco
Faerybabyy
Beeson
Gift
Hannah Frances
Poolhouse
Elowyn