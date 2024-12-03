Kilby Block Party has quickly established itself as one of the best indie music festivals in the country, and the 2025 lineup is a doozy.

The four-day festival, held at the Utah State Fairpark from May 15 to 18 next year, is headlined by New Order, Beach House, Weezer (performing all of The Blue Album), and Justice. Other acts include Devo, Future Islands, Yo La Tengo, Slowdive, Car Seat Headrest, Julien Baker & Torres, Built To Spill, Wallows, St. Vincent, TV On The Radio, and Woozy. There’s also Hovvdy, Sloppy Jane, Sasami, Bartress Strange, Real Estate, and The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, among many others (including two acts that haven’t been announced yet).

The four-day pass sale for Kilby Block Party 2025 begins on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. MT. You can find more information here.

Check out the lineup and poster for Kilby Block Party 2025 below.