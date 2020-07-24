070 Shake Taps Tame Impala For A Chilled-Out ‘Guilty Conscience’ Remix

070 Shake, moniker of innovative hip-hop Danielle Balbuena, released her debut album Modus Vivendi back in January. The musician turned heads with her brooding tones and electric edge on the record. Now, Balbuena has implored an artist across genre lines to reimagine one of her Modus Vivendi tracks. Balbuena tapped Tame Impala’s Kevin Park to share a remix of “Guilty Conscience.”

Parker’s influence on the remix is immediately clear. The musician warped the song’s production to take on a washed-out sound, seemingly flowing in and out of consciousness. Distorted synths open the song and Balbuena’s vocals are decreased several octaves. The result of Parker’s remix is three-and-a-half minutes of pure bliss.

This isn’t the first time Parker and Balbuena have worked together. The duo previously linked to collaborate with Kanye West on his track “Violent Crimes,” which appeared on the rapper’s 2018 record Ye.

Parker’s remix follows his recently released fourth record, The Show Rush. In an interview with Uproxx alongside the album’s release, Parker said he wants to be more “fearless” with his music going forward: “It’s difficult to put into words, but I know exactly what I want to do. I want to continue the progression of being more fearless and bold. I want to make more music. One thing I know for sure is that I won’t take five years next time. I want to be more liberal with myself creatively because I’m so inspired these days by the idea of just being like, ‘F*ck it,’ and not being precious, and not overthinking things in the way that I probably did early on.”

Listen to Tame Impala’s “Guilty Conscience” remix above.

Modus Vivendi is out now via Getting Out Our Dreams. Get it here.