Around the release of his latest Tame Impala album, 2020’s The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker told Uproxx, “I want to continue the progression of being more fearless and bold. I want to make more music. One thing I know for sure is that I won’t take five years next time.” Well, it’s been over five years since then, but it is starting to look like Parker might have a new Tame Impala album on the way.

A couple days ago, on July 14, Parker shared a photo gallery on Instagram, captioning the post, “Been busy” with a winking emoji. Included are photos of him working on music in a home studio, filming what might be a music video, and a checklist seemingly showing that about a dozen songs are complete.

Furthermore, the Tame Impala website was also updated yesterday (July 14). It doesn’t include much beyond a sign-up for future updates, but as some have pointed out, the page’s source HTML features the hidden message “iwaitedtiltheendofsummerandiranoutoftime,” which is not visible on the front-facing website. As a fan on Reddit noted, the phrase is a lyric from the new song Parker previewed in June.

So, keep an eye on Parker because it wouldn’t be surprising if he shares some big news soon.