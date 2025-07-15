Tame Impala Kevin Parker 2022
Getty Image

Tame Impala’s Social Media And Website Updates Seemingly Tease New Music On The Way

Around the release of his latest Tame Impala album, 2020’s The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker told Uproxx, “I want to continue the progression of being more fearless and bold. I want to make more music. One thing I know for sure is that I won’t take five years next time.” Well, it’s been over five years since then, but it is starting to look like Parker might have a new Tame Impala album on the way.

A couple days ago, on July 14, Parker shared a photo gallery on Instagram, captioning the post, “Been busy” with a winking emoji. Included are photos of him working on music in a home studio, filming what might be a music video, and a checklist seemingly showing that about a dozen songs are complete.

Furthermore, the Tame Impala website was also updated yesterday (July 14). It doesn’t include much beyond a sign-up for future updates, but as some have pointed out, the page’s source HTML features the hidden message “iwaitedtiltheendofsummerandiranoutoftime,” which is not visible on the front-facing website. As a fan on Reddit noted, the phrase is a lyric from the new song Parker previewed in June.

So, keep an eye on Parker because it wouldn’t be surprising if he shares some big news soon.

