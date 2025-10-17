Tame Impala Goes Acoustic For An Intimate New Tiny Desk Concert

Given that Tame Impala’s new album Deadbeat, which is out today, has Kevin Parker exploring more of an electronic-inspired territory, it might not seem like the best project to get the acoustic treatment. It actually works out nicely, though, as he proved in a new Tiny Desk Concert that was shared today (October 17).
Armed with just a bunch of stringed instruments and minimal percussion, Parker and a backing band ran through a four-song set featuring “Borderline,” “Loser,” “Dracula,” and “New Person, Same Old Mistakes.”
Watch the performance above and find the Deadbeat cover art and tracklist below, along with Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates.
Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Album Cover Artwork
Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tracklist
1. “My Old Ways”
2. “No Reply”
3. “Dracula”
4. “Loser”
5. “Oblivion”
6. “Not My World”
7. “Piece Of Heaven”
8. “Obsolete”
9. “Ethereal Connection”
10. “See You On Monday (You’re Lost)”
11. “Afterthought”
12. “End Of Summer”
Tame Impala’s 2025 Tour Dates: Deadbeat
10/27/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/28/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/31/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/01/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/03/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/06/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/09/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
11/11/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/12/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/14/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/15/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/17/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
04/04/2026 — Porto, Portugal @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
04/05/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
04/07/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
04/08/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/10/2026 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
04/12/2026 — Turin, Italy @ Inalpi Arena
04/13/2026 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
04/14/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
04/16/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
04/18/2026 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena
04/20/2026 — Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena
04/23/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
04/25/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
04/26/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/27/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
04/29/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
04/30/2026 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
05/01/2026 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome
05/03/2026 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
05/04/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/05/2026 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
05/07/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
05/08/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena
05/09/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
05/11/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/13/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Deadbeat is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.