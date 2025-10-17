Tame Impala Goes Acoustic For An Intimate New Tiny Desk Concert

Given that Tame Impala’s new album Deadbeat, which is out today, has Kevin Parker exploring more of an electronic-inspired territory, it might not seem like the best project to get the acoustic treatment. It actually works out nicely, though, as he proved in a new Tiny Desk Concert that was shared today (October 17).

Armed with just a bunch of stringed instruments and minimal percussion, Parker and a backing band ran through a four-song set featuring “Borderline,” “Loser,” “Dracula,” and “New Person, Same Old Mistakes.”

Watch the performance above and find the Deadbeat cover art and tracklist below, along with Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates.