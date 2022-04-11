For the past year or so now, The Wiggles and Tame Impala, perhaps Australia’s two biggest musical exports in their respective genres of children’s music and psychedelic rock, have been circling each other. A bit over a year ago, after a viral campaign, The Wiggles covered Tame Impala’s “Elephant,” merging it with their own “Fruit Salad.” Then, at Outside Lands 2021 a few months ago, Tame Impala took the stage dressed as The Wiggles (pictured above; the festival was on Halloween weekend).

Now, the two titanic forces in Australian music have finally connected: Yesterday, The Wiggles performed at Perth, Australia’s RAC Arena and were joined on stage by Kevin Parker to perform both “Elephant” and The Wiggles’ “Hot Potato.”

Parker said of the collaboration, “When I got the invitation, I knew it was a once-in-a-life time opportunity, so it was an obvious yes. The Wiggles are the real rock stars in this world. I was pretty nervous!”

Back when The Wiggles’ “Elephant” cover was a chart success in Australia, Parker noted, “If someone had told me back when we released ‘Elephant’ that, in ten years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind. I would’ve told you that that’s a ridiculous idea and I wouldn’t have believed you. If a fortune teller told me that was going to happen, I would’ve asked for my money back. […] They made it their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles. They really gave it a new personality, a new animal personality.”

Watch the performances above.