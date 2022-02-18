It’s already been two years since Tame Impala released The Slow Rush in February 2020, but Kevin Parker isn’t done with the LP yet. Today, he dropped The Slow Rush B-Sides & Remixes, an eight-track collection that features the previously unreleased “The Boat I Row,” which skews on the gentler and more hazy side of Tame Impala’s signature psychedelic sound.

Along with “The Boat I Row,” the collection also includes the previously released “No Choice,” “Patience,” an “NTS Version” of “One More Year,” and remixes by Lil Yachty (“Breathe Deeper”), Maurice Fulton (“Patience”), Four Tet (“Is It True”), and Blood Orange (“Borderline”).

Late last year, Tame Impala announced a slew of 2022 tour dates, which will be preceded by a couple festival appearances, at Innings Festival later this month and at Okeechobee in March. Then, he’ll spend the rest of the month playing a baker’s dozen shows before popping up again at Hangout Music Festival in May.

Meanwhile, he recently teamed up with Sepatu Compass for his own shoe collection, and The Wiggles are releasing their rendition of “Elephant” on an upcoming covers album that’s out next month.

Listen to “The Boat I Row” above.

The Slow Rush B-Sides And Remixes is out now via Modular Recordings. Get it here.