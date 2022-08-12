Tegan And Sara Unveil The First ‘High School’ Trailer

In October of 2020, Tegan And Sara announced that they were turning their memoir High School into a TV series. It’s been a slow process, but it amped up this year when they revealed the cast in May, sharing that TikTok celebrities Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland are the leads.

Now they’ve unleashed the first trailer for High School. At a little over a minute, it’s brief but packed with compelling scenes that portray the youthful, emotional texture of the series. It’s funny but has a dark edge, but more than anything it’s a coming-of-age story set to the sound of acoustic songs by a teenager navigating her identity.

“No one is more shocked than us,” the duo once said about this project, “that after a VERY difficult couple years in high school, doing copious amounts of drugs, skipping school, lying + being all around degenerates that we made it this far in our musical journey.” They added, “We are incredibly excited to be working with Lauren, Ryan, and the fantastic IMDb TV team to bring ‘High School’ to life and apologize in advance to our mother for forcing her to relive this period of time with us again.”

Watch the trailer for High School above.

High School premieres October 14 via Amazon Freevee.