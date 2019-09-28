Tegan And Sara Rocked While Performing ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’ On ‘The Late Show’

After being in the indie spotlight for just about 21 years, Tegan and Sara prove they aren’t going anywhere on their recently released record Hey, I’m Just Like You. In support of the record, the Quin sisters stopped by The Late Show with Stephan Colbert to play the track “I’ll Be Back Someday.”

Before the performance, the pair sat down with Colbert to discuss their new album as well as their recently released memoir, High School. They said many of the songs appearing on this album were actually penned in their youth. They also spoke more in-depth about their growing up in the ’90s. “We wanted to write our origin story,” Sara said. “We started writing our first songs at 15 so we wanted to write that story. And then, it wasn’t just a music memoir; it really started to be about our identity as twin sisters, and as songwriters, as creative people and also – hold on – we’re queer as well, so we cover that as well. It’s all those things.”

Watch Tegan and Sara perform “I’ll Be Back Someday” on The Late Show with Stephan Colbert above. Hey, I’m Just Like You is out now on Sire Records. Get it here.

