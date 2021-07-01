It’s been two decades since comedians Jack Black and Kyle Gass released their absurdist self titled debut album Tenacious D, and a lot has happened since. They’ve gone on to perform at sold-out tours, release a few films (most notably Tenacious D And The Pick Of Destiny), organize a comedy festival, and drop a handful of albums and singles. Now, marking 20 years as a band, Tenacious D are giving back.

Following up on their 2020 track “Time Warp,” rollicking reimagining of the iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show musical number, Tenacious D are putting their own boisterous spin on a couple of Beatles songs to benefit charity. In their typical fashion, Black and Gass recorded a medley of the two 1969 Abbey Road songs “You’ll Never Give Me Your Money” and “The End.” The band pressed the song into a 7-inch vinyl with all proceeds from the release going to Doctors Without Borders, a non-profit aimed at aiding humanitarian crises across the globe.

In a statement alongside the 7-inch announcement, the band wrote: “Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world…not themselves…The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy tenacious d’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road.”

Listen to Tenacious D’s “You Never Give Me Your Money / The End” above.

Tenacious D’s 7-inch for Doctors Without Borders is out now. Order it here.