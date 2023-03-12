After a series of headline-making performances during their At Their Very Best tour, The 1975 brought it back to New York City tonight (March 11). The indie pop-rock band took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform “I’m In Love With You” from their critically-acclaimed 2022 album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

During the performance, lead vocalist Matty Healy, delivered soft, sweet vocals, joined by the rest of the band, as they played a set on a colorfully-arranged stage. The stage was lit very brightly, Healy sang and dance in front of a Persian rug, with a small desk seated in the background. Various colors radiate off of a bookshelf near the back of the stage.

While much of The 1975’s are often humorous and tongue-in-cheek, Healy revealed in an interview with Vulture that this particular song came together as his bandmates encouraged him to tap into those specific set of emotions.

“The guys could hear me in the vocal booth trying to find a word that would negate the sentimentality a little bit,” said Healy. “Maybe ‘I’m not in love with you’ or ‘I’m not quite in love with you’ or something to give it that 1975, not-so-sweet [feeling]. And they were like, ‘Dude, the whole thing that you’re doing at the moment is being in the present. If it sounds like the song’s called ‘I’m in Love With You,’ write a song called ‘I’m in Love With You’ about being in love with you.’”

Tonight marks the band’s second time appearing on SNL, their first being in 2016, when they performed on an episode hosted by Larry David.

You can see the performance of “TK” above.