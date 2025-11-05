The 1975 Just Removed A Song From Streaming And Another Could Be Next

In recent days, The 1975 fans have noticed something different about 2022’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language: There’s a song missing. When the album was initially released, between “Wintering” and “About You” was a song called “Human Too,” which as of now has been removed from streaming services.

Fans wondered what was going on and Matty Healy himself personally delivered an answer. On Reddit, Healy explained why the song is gone and revealed that the band may cut a song from Notes On A Conditional Form, too. He wrote:

“Hey! Human Too was removed from the album so the album is more how I want it to be. Previous physical release obviously remain the same. I doubt the same will happen with any other records as I am pretty happy with them outside of ‘What should I say’ from Notes On A Conditional Form. So that may also be removed who knows. Sending love, Matty xxx.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Jamie Oborne, the band’s manager, teased a new album on the way, saying, “They’re making a record at the moment. I don’t know when it will come out, but they’re making one. […] It’s already a pretty extraordinary record. […] I think they’ve earned the right to take their time. The world’s gonna be listening, so it needs to be right.”