The 1975 frontman Matty Healy not only still has a Tumblr account, he’s been updating it with his favorite albums of all-time. The latest collection, “My favourite records pt3,” is dominated by punk, indie, and emo albums, including Let It Be by The Replacements; Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain by Pavement; and Diary by Sunny Day Real Estate. There’s also American Football’s self-titled debut, Drive Like Jehu’s Yank Crime, and My Bloody Valentine’s MBV.
In case you’re wondering: no Taylor Swift album made the cut, but there are connections to “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” singer. In part 2, Healy picked Hats by The Blue Nile; the album features “The Downtown Lights,” which Swift references in The Tortured Poets Department highlight “Guilty As Sin?” He also picked Bon Iver and 22, a million by Bon Iver, who she collaborated with on Folklore and Evermore.
You can see all of Matty’s favorites below.
Part 1
Nation Of Ulysses — 13 Point Program To Destroy America
Compound Red — Press Play and Record: Songs Played And Recorded By Compound Red
Nahawa Doumbia — La Grande Cantatrice Malienne Vol 3
Brainiac — Bonsai Superstar
Brainiac — Hissing Prigs In Static Couture
Brainiac Electro — Shock For President EP
I Hate Myself — Ten Songs
Little Feat Feats — Don’t Fail Me Now
Little Feat — Dixie Chicken
The Meters — Rejuvenation
This Heat — Made Available
Modest Mouse — The Lonesome Crowded West
Daryl Johns — Daryl Johns
Howlin’ Wolf — The Howlin Wolf Album
Unwound — Repetition
Lil B — 6 Kiss
Faces — A Nod Is As Good As A Wink….To A Blind Horse
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band — Trout Mask Replica
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band — Clear Spot
The Fall — Hip Priest And Kamerads
The Fall — John Peel Session 15/9/81
Robbie Basho — Venus In Cancer
Part 2
The Streets — Original Pirate Material
Loren Connors — Evangeline
Suicide — The Second Album + The First Rehearsal Tapes
Sigur Rós — Takk…
Glen Branca — Ascension
Theoretical Girls — Theoretical Girls
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — The Social Network
Pesky — Smells Like Tween Spirit
Boards Of Canada — Music Has The Right To Children
Bob Dylan — Highway 61 Revisited
Bob Dylan — Blood On The Tracks
Bob Dylan — Time Out Out Of Mind
Bob Dylan — The Freewheelin Bob Dylan
The Velvet Underground — Velvet Underground And Nico
Joy Division — Unknown Pleasures
The Brian Jonestown Massacre — Aufheben
LCD Soundsystem — The Sound Of Silver
The Blue Nile — Hats
Steve Reich — Music For 18 Musicians
Glen Campbell — Wichita Lineman
Bon Iver — Bon Iver
Bon Iver — 22, a million
Labi Siffre — Crying Laughing Loving Lying
Big Star — #1 Record
James Taylor — Pull Over (Live)
Brian Eno — Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)
Radiohead — Amnesiac
Radiohead — A Moon Shaped Pool
Daniel Johnston — ‘Welcome To My World’ The Music Of Daniel Johnston
Xxyyxx — Xxyyxx
Little Feat — Waiting For Columbus (Live)
Satie, Alena Chery — Gnossienne No. 1
Yo La Tengo — We Have Amnesia Sometimes
Chamberlain — The Moon, My Saddle
Liquid Liquid — Optimo
The Durruti Collumn — Vinnie Riley
Gustav Mahler & Antoni Wit — Mahler, G: Symphony No. 5
Iannis Xenakis — Orchestral Works Vol. 5
Part 3
Life Without Buildings — Any Other City
125 Rue Montmartre — Discography
One Last Wish — 1986
Texas Is The Reason — Do You Know Who You Are?
Moss Icon — Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly
Rival Schools — United By Fate
Glassjaw — Worship And Tribute
Indian Summer — Woolworm
Mineral — EndSerenading
Cursive — Domestica
Refused — Songs To Fan the Flames Of Discontent
The Replacements — Let It Be
American Football — American Football
Iron & Wine — Around The Well
Braid — Frame And Canvas
Jets to Brazil — Orange Rhyming Dictionary
Embrace — Embrace
Rites Of Spring — Rites Of Spring
Heroin — Discography
Still Life — From Angry Heads With Skyward Eyes
Penfold — Amateurs & Professionals
Drive Like Jehu — Yank Crime
The Maple State — At Least Until We’ve Settled In
Hundred Reasons — Ideas Above Our Station
Pavement — Crooked Rain Crooked Rain
My Bloody Valentine — mvb
Algernon Cadwallader — Fun
Duster — Cooking
Piebald — We Are The Only Friends We Have
Sunny Day Real Estate — Diary
Indian Summer — Giving Birth To Thunder