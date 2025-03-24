The 1975 frontman Matty Healy not only still has a Tumblr account, he’s been updating it with his favorite albums of all-time. The latest collection, “My favourite records pt3,” is dominated by punk, indie, and emo albums, including Let It Be by The Replacements; Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain by Pavement; and Diary by Sunny Day Real Estate. There’s also American Football’s self-titled debut, Drive Like Jehu’s Yank Crime, and My Bloody Valentine’s MBV.

In case you’re wondering: no Taylor Swift album made the cut, but there are connections to “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” singer. In part 2, Healy picked Hats by The Blue Nile; the album features “The Downtown Lights,” which Swift references in The Tortured Poets Department highlight “Guilty As Sin?” He also picked Bon Iver and 22, a million by Bon Iver, who she collaborated with on Folklore and Evermore.

You can see all of Matty’s favorites below.