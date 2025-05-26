The 1975 are playing just one concert this year: Glastonbury. There’s a good reason for that, though: They’re working on a new album.

As NME notes, on an episode of The Money Trench podcast, Jamie Oborne, The 1975’s manager and the co-founder of the Dirty Hit label, explained, “It’s such a big gig, and it’s the only show that we’re playing this year. [Matty Healy] thought doing it in isolation would be a really powerful thing. I obviously agreed with him, as I often do.”

Of new music, he said:

“They’re making a record at the moment. I don’t know when it will come out, but they’re making one. […] It’s already a pretty extraordinary record. […] I think they’ve earned the right to take their time. The world’s gonna be listening, so it needs to be right.”

Back in September 2023, Healy startled fans when he said on stage, “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.” Some interpreted that as a break-up, so Healy later clarified, “We didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that. That’s not happening.”

Earlier this year, there were rumors about the new The 1975 album, with claims that some of it was inspired by Healy’s Taylor Swift break-up.