Dan Auerbach is on the search for a bright light on The Arcs’ new single, “Sunshine.” Comprised of Auerbach, who is also the lead vocalist and guitarist of The Black Keys, as well as Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and Richard Swift, who died in 2018, their newest track contains background vocals and percussion from the latter, as it was written and recorded shortly before his death.

“Tell me ’cause I wanna know / In Louisiana, our lucks gettin’ low / Been workin’ / We’re weak in the knees, ’bout to bust / Now won’t you make some time for us,” sings Auerbach in the song’s opening verse.

The song is featured on The Arcs’ upcoming second album, Electrophonic Chronic, which arrives later this month. According to Auerbach, making this album was a form of catharsis as he grieved Swift’s untimely death.

“This new record is all about honoring Swift,” Auerbach said in a statement. “It’s a way for us to say goodbye to him, by revisiting him playing and, laughing, singing. It was heavy at times, but I think it was really helpful to do it.”

Check out “Sunshine” above.

Electrophonic Chronic is out 1/27 via Easy Eye Sound. You can pre-order it here.