This spring, The Armed released their album Ultrapop, which Uproxx’s Zac Gelfand notes isn’t easily categorized, as it has everything from “hardcore to a more melodic form of electro-fused power pop.” Now, they’re building upon the album with Ultrapop: Live At The Masonic Theater, a “narrative-driven concert film” that will be screened digitally beginning on October 15.

The group shared a 90-second trailer today, and indeed, it comes across more like a movie than a concert film. Press materials describe it, “Part ‘Lemonade,’ part ‘Live At Pompeii’ and fully infused with a sense of Lynchian dread — the project is a stunningly-filmed cinematic document of live performances taking place within the opulent chapels, imposing asylum rooms, full-size indoor handball courts, halls (and more) of the mysterious Masonic Temple of Detroit; a 550,000 square foot fortress in the heart of the city. Live performance and story-driven narrative melt seamlessly into one another, as the film confronts themes of identity, information warfare, the commoditization of artistic product, and commodification of the artist.”

The movie will feature performances of “Ultrapop,” “All Futures,” “Masunaga Vapors,” “An Iteration,” “Average Death,” “Night City Aliens,” “Fortune’s Daughter,” “Where Man Knows Want,” and “On Jupiter.” Along with the film, a limited-edition vinyl edition of the performances will be released, which will be limited to just 500 copies.

Watch the Ultrapop: Live At The Masonic Temple trailer above.