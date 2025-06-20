Indiecast Reviews New Albums By Haim And Hotline TNT

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode by hashing out the new trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming film about the making of Nebraska starring Jeremy Allen White from The Bear. Does the movie look any good? Does Jeremy have the proper level of rasp? The guys also talk about a (terrible) new song featuring three sons of The Beatles. Then, after Steven officially concedes defeat in the latest Fantasy Albums Draft, they review new albums by Haim and Hotline TNT.

In the mailbag, they contemplate the AI versions of themselves as determined by ChatGPT. In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the rave-inspired Real Lies and Steven goes for the Kentucky songwriter S.G. Goodman.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 244 here