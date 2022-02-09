The indie rock pride of Auckland, New Zealand, The Beths have always stood out with their upbeat tunes that help us take a much-needed mental break. Today, they’re back with the new single, “A Real Thing,” which itself, is about trying to smile through the ills of the world.
“‘A Real Thing’ is a kind of anxiety dream,” singer Liz Stokes said. “It’s a bit muddled, a bit frantic, a bit sinister. It’s what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post NZ election (and U.S. election). I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread.”
It’s an energetic tune, that despite coming across cynical at times with lyrics like, “Wake me up when the world is fried,” is still fun as hell. It peaks with Jonathan Pearce’s guitar solo and the band singing in unison, “Picking up the tires from the side of the road, gonna push back the coming tide.”
Listen to “A Real Thing” above and check out The Beths’ worldwide tour dates below. Tickets are available at thebeths.com.
02/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
02/11 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
02/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
02/15 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
02/16 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
02/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
02/19 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
02/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
02/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
02/25 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
02/26 — Boston, MA @ Royale
02/28 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
03/02 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/10 — Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre
03/11 — Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo
03/12 — Melbourne, AU @ The Night Cat
03/27 — Southampton, UK @ The Loft
03/28 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
03/29 — Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
03/31 — Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
04/02 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon
04/03 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
04/04 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
04/05 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde II
04/07 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère
04/08 — Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare
04/09 — Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
04/10 — Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
04/12 — Milan, IT @ Biko
04/13 — Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
04/15 — Vienna, AT @ B72
04/16 — Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
04/18 — Berlin, DE @ Lido
04/19 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar
04/20 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
04/21 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
04/22 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
04/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/24 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik
04/24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/14 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace