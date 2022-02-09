The indie rock pride of Auckland, New Zealand, The Beths have always stood out with their upbeat tunes that help us take a much-needed mental break. Today, they’re back with the new single, “A Real Thing,” which itself, is about trying to smile through the ills of the world.

“‘A Real Thing’ is a kind of anxiety dream,” singer Liz Stokes said. “It’s a bit muddled, a bit frantic, a bit sinister. It’s what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post NZ election (and U.S. election). I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread.”

It’s an energetic tune, that despite coming across cynical at times with lyrics like, “Wake me up when the world is fried,” is still fun as hell. It peaks with Jonathan Pearce’s guitar solo and the band singing in unison, “Picking up the tires from the side of the road, gonna push back the coming tide.”

Listen to “A Real Thing” above and check out The Beths’ worldwide tour dates below. Tickets are available at thebeths.com.

02/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

02/11 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

02/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02/15 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

02/16 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

02/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

02/19 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

02/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

02/25 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

02/26 — Boston, MA @ Royale

02/28 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03/02 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/10 — Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre

03/11 — Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo

03/12 — Melbourne, AU @ The Night Cat

03/27 — Southampton, UK @ The Loft

03/28 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/29 — Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

03/31 — Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

04/02 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon

04/03 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange

04/04 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

04/05 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde II

04/07 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère

04/08 — Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare

04/09 — Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

04/10 — Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

04/12 — Milan, IT @ Biko

04/13 — Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

04/15 — Vienna, AT @ B72

04/16 — Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

04/18 — Berlin, DE @ Lido

04/19 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

04/20 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

04/21 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

04/22 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/24 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik

04/24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/14 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace