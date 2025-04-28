The Beths are back. On Monday (April 28), the New Zealand-based indie rock group — composed of vocalist Elizabeth Stokes, guitarist Jonathan Pearce, bassist Benjamin Sinclair, and drummer Tristan Deck — shared a sprightly new song, “Metal.” It’s not only The Beths’ first new music since the deluxe edition of Expert In A Dying Field, one of the year’s best albums, it’s also the band’s debut recording for the record label ANTI-.

In a statement, Stokes described “Metal” as “a song about being alive and existing in a human body.” She continued:

“That is something I have been acutely aware of in the last few years, where I have been on what one might call a ‘health journey.’ For parts of the last few years, I kind of felt like my body was a vehicle that had carried me pretty well thus far but was breaking down, something I had little to no control over. All of the steps in the Rube Goldberg machine of life are so unlikely, and yet here we are in it. I have a hunger and a curiosity for learning about the world around me, and for learning about myself. And despite all the ways that my body feels like a broken machine, I still marvel at the complexity of such a machine.”

There’s no mention of an album yet, but you can listen to “Metal” above.

The Beths are also heading on tour this year, including headlining shows. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here, and check out the full dates below.