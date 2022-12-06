38.

Born out of lockdown disconnection, The Loneliest Time is more of an intimate album from Carly Rae Jepsen than fans have come to expect. It’s firmly entrenched in her glistening brand of relatable pop, but this 2022 release also finds Carly Rae more subdued and reflective than the dancing in the moonlight. Crafted in a headspace of the era of corona and some personal losses, this is an intimate showing of Jepsen’s emotions and life, reveling in straightforward, hyper-realistic lyricism (anyone who has ever used a dating app will relate all too well with “Beach House”). Still, synth and disco moments prevail, most notably on the “should I, shouldn’t I?” regret-lite, Rufus Wainwright-featuring title track. It’s an album that is contemplative and full of dramatic extravagance, and also so typically Jepsen in its ability to make her experiences universal. It might be the reflections of one person’s Loneliest Time, but we’re all together even when listening to it alone. – Tamar Herman