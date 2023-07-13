The Beths are proving that “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is a cliche for a reason. The New Zealand-bred band released Expert In A Dying Field last September to widespread acclaim, including from Uproxx who called it “one of the best indie-rock records of 2022,” so it makes sense that they aren’t in a rush to move on from it.

On Wednesday, July 12, The Beths announced they will release Expert In A Dying Field (Deluxe) on September 15 and offered an acoustic version of “I Told You That I Was Afraid,” which The Beths teased on Instagram as arriving “in all its wobbly glory.”

“On Sep 15 we are releasing a Deluxe Version of Expert In A Dying Field,” The Beths also wrote within the same Instagram caption. “It’s a double LP! It includes ‘A Real Thing’ and ‘Watching The Credits,’ as well as demos and a solo acoustic recordings.”

Listen to “I Told You That I Was Afraid (Acoustic)” above, and check out the Expert In A Dying Field (Deluxe) tracklist as well as The Beths’ upcoming tour dates below.

1. “Expert In A Dying Field”

2. “Knees Deep”

3. “Silence Is Golden”

4. “Your Side”

5. “I Want To Listen”

6. “Head In The Clouds”

7. “Best Left”

8. “Change In The Weather”

9. “When You Know You Know”

10. “A Passing Rain”

11. “I Told You That I Was Afraid”

12. “2am”

13. “I Told You That I Was Afraid (Acoustic)”

14. “When You Know You Know (Acoustic)”

15. “A Real Thing”

16. “Watching The Credits”

17. “Keep The Distance (Demo)”

18. “Expert In A Dying Field (Demo)”

19. “I Want To Listen (Demo)”

20. “2am (Demo)”

07/14 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

07/15 — Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

07/16 — Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival

07/18 — Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34

07/19 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop

07/21 — Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/22 — Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival

07/23 — Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival

07/28 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

08/03 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

08/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

08/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

08/07 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

08/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

08/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

08/11 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

08/12 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

08/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

08/17 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

08/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

08/19 — Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival

08/21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

08/22 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

08/24 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

08/25 — Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival ^

08/27 — Seattle, WA @ THING

09/30 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

10/01 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^

10/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

10/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

10/07 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

10/09 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/10 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/11 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

* w/ The National

^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service

# w/ Beach Bunny

Expert In A Dying Field (Deluxe) is out 9/15 via Carpark Records. Find more information here.