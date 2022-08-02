The War On Drugs Added As A Headliner To The Big Climate Thing Festival

Coming to New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium this September, the inaugural 3-day The Big Climate Thing Festival was already sporting a packed lineup. The Roots, Khruangbin, The Flaming Lips, and Haim were already gracing the upper tiers of the music festival’s lineup. But when it comes to raising awareness and taking action against the growing climate crisis, the good folks behind Climate Control Projects and Brian Eno’s EarthPercent decided that they needed MORE talent on their already stellar bill, and have added The War On Drugs as a headliner to the music festival.

The War On Drugs will now be be performing on Saturday night’s slate, along with Sheryl Crow, Courtney Barnett, and others. Friday’s slate will kick off the weekend with Khruangbin, The Flaming Lips and Gary Clark Jr leading the way, while Princess Nokia and Haim, join The Roots and others on Sunday.

Taking place from September 16th – 18th, a release for The Big Climate Thing says the goal of the festival, “Is to raise awareness, accountability, action, and inspire real-time solutions surrounding the global climate crisis by connecting to concertgoers through the transformative power of music.” They’ll have a lot of firepower in tow to help with that cause, as the lineup also includes performances from

The Weather Station, Guster, Sunflower Bean, Pom Pom Squad, Mykki Blanco, Valerie Jun, Antibalas, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, and more.

Tickets are available here.

The War On Drugs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.