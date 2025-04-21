Indie

The Cure’s ‘Mixes Of A Lost World’ Remix Album Features Four Tet, Mogwai, And Deftones’ Chino Moreno

Today (April 21) is Robert Smith‘s birthday. Happy birthday, Robert Smith! To celebrate, The Cure have announced Mixes Of A Lost World, a remix collection of the group’s acclaimed 2024 album, Songs Of A Lost World.

The three-LP/three-CD deluxe edition features brand-new remixes from Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital, Mogwai, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Anja Schneider, and many more; there’s also a two-CD/two-vinyl version.

“Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs Of A Lost World tracks and I really loved them,” Smith said in a statement. “The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others. This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all 8 songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for. Giving our recording royalties from the project to war child helps make Mixes Of A Lost World an even more special release.”

You can listen to Four Tet’s remix of “Alone” above, and check out the Mixes Of A Lost World album cover and tracklist below.

The Cure’s Mixes Of A Lost World Album Cover Artwork

Fiction/Capitol Records

The Cure’s Mixes Of A Lost World Vinyl Tracklist

LP 1, Side A

1. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)
2. “Endsong” (Orbital Remix)
3. “Drone:Nodrone” (Daniel Avery Remix)
4. “All I Ever Am” (Meera Remix)

LP 1, Side B

1. “A Fragile Thing” (Âme Remix)
2. “And Nothing Is Forever” (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)
3. “Alone” (Four Tet Remix)
4. “Warsong” (Daybreakers Remix)

LP 2, Side A

1. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Mental Overdrive Remix)
2. “And Nothing Is Forever” (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)
3. “A Fragile Thing” (Sally C Remix)
4. “Endsong” (Gregor Tresher Remix)

LP 2, Side B

1. “Warsong” (Omid 16B Remix)
2. “Drone:Nodrone” (Anja Schneider Remix)
3. “Alone” (Shanti Celeste “February Blues” Remix)
4. “All I Ever Am” (Mura Masa Remix)

LP 3, Side A

1. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Craven Faults Rework)
2. “Drone:Nodrone” (JoyCut “Anti-Gravitational” Remix)
3. “And Nothing Is Forever” (Trentemøller Rework)
4. “Warsong” (Chino Moreno Remix)

LP 3, Side B

1. “Alone” (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)
2. “All I Ever Am” (65daysofstatic Remix)
3. “A Fragile Thing” (The Twilight Sad Remix)
4. “Endsong” (Mogwai Remix)

Mixes Of A Lost World is out 6/13 via Fiction/Capitol Records. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors