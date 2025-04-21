Today (April 21) is Robert Smith‘s birthday. Happy birthday, Robert Smith! To celebrate, The Cure have announced Mixes Of A Lost World, a remix collection of the group’s acclaimed 2024 album, Songs Of A Lost World.
The three-LP/three-CD deluxe edition features brand-new remixes from Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital, Mogwai, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Anja Schneider, and many more; there’s also a two-CD/two-vinyl version.
“Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs Of A Lost World tracks and I really loved them,” Smith said in a statement. “The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others. This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all 8 songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for. Giving our recording royalties from the project to war child helps make Mixes Of A Lost World an even more special release.”
You can listen to Four Tet’s remix of “Alone” above, and check out the Mixes Of A Lost World album cover and tracklist below.
The Cure’s Mixes Of A Lost World Album Cover Artwork
The Cure’s Mixes Of A Lost World Vinyl Tracklist
LP 1, Side A
1. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)
2. “Endsong” (Orbital Remix)
3. “Drone:Nodrone” (Daniel Avery Remix)
4. “All I Ever Am” (Meera Remix)
LP 1, Side B
1. “A Fragile Thing” (Âme Remix)
2. “And Nothing Is Forever” (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)
3. “Alone” (Four Tet Remix)
4. “Warsong” (Daybreakers Remix)
LP 2, Side A
1. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Mental Overdrive Remix)
2. “And Nothing Is Forever” (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)
3. “A Fragile Thing” (Sally C Remix)
4. “Endsong” (Gregor Tresher Remix)
LP 2, Side B
1. “Warsong” (Omid 16B Remix)
2. “Drone:Nodrone” (Anja Schneider Remix)
3. “Alone” (Shanti Celeste “February Blues” Remix)
4. “All I Ever Am” (Mura Masa Remix)
LP 3, Side A
1. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Craven Faults Rework)
2. “Drone:Nodrone” (JoyCut “Anti-Gravitational” Remix)
3. “And Nothing Is Forever” (Trentemøller Rework)
4. “Warsong” (Chino Moreno Remix)
LP 3, Side B
1. “Alone” (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)
2. “All I Ever Am” (65daysofstatic Remix)
3. “A Fragile Thing” (The Twilight Sad Remix)
4. “Endsong” (Mogwai Remix)
Mixes Of A Lost World is out 6/13 via Fiction/Capitol Records. Find more information here.