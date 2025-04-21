Today (April 21) is Robert Smith‘s birthday. Happy birthday, Robert Smith! To celebrate, The Cure have announced Mixes Of A Lost World, a remix collection of the group’s acclaimed 2024 album, Songs Of A Lost World.

The three-LP/three-CD deluxe edition features brand-new remixes from Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital, Mogwai, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Anja Schneider, and many more; there’s also a two-CD/two-vinyl version.

“Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs Of A Lost World tracks and I really loved them,” Smith said in a statement. “The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others. This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all 8 songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for. Giving our recording royalties from the project to war child helps make Mixes Of A Lost World an even more special release.”

You can listen to Four Tet’s remix of “Alone” above, and check out the Mixes Of A Lost World album cover and tracklist below.