Everyone who’s anyone is going to Casa Bonita (assuming you can get a reservation). The “Disneyland of Mexican restaurants,” which was prominently featured in a classic 2003 episode of South Park, is the topic of a new documentary, ¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR!. Following the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month, co-owners and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone discussed all things Casa Bonita, including one of the renovated establishment’s famous attendees: The Cure.

Denver-based publication Westword reports that “Parker invited the band to Casa Bonita when The Cure was in Denver on tour last June.” Singer and former South Park guest star Robert Smith told Parker “wow, this is mental” when he first saw the restaurant. He thought they were “just having tacos,” so the cliff divers were a surprise. Another surprise: one of Casa Bonita’s attractions (legally) uses The Cure song, “The Blood” from 1985’s The Head on the Door, which Smith called, “That’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

This is the first time Robert Smith and Eric Cartman have been equally excited about the same thing (burritos and mariachi bands).

¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! is expected to stream later this year. Meanwhile, South Park season 27 does not currently have a premiere date.

(Via Westword)