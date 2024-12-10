Last month, The Cure ended their 16-year album hiatus. But fans should know, a follow-up (or two) to Songs Of A Lost World is already in the works.

Today (December 9), during an appearance on Absolute Radio (viewable here) the band’s frontman Robert Smith told host Danielle Perry new music was nearly done.

“There is another album which is pretty much ready to go,” he said. “It’s sort of its companion piece. And then there’s a third one which is completely different. It’s really kind of random stuff, like late-night studio stuff. But some of it is really good actually, it’s just very, very different.”

Smith went on to tease what supporters should expect from the forthcoming bodies of work. “This ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ album is a really emotional piece of work and the companion piece,” he said. “It’s not quite as dark, but it explores other subjects a little bit more. The third one is very odd, actually. I haven’t finished the words to that one because my headspace has been much more focused on performing these ones. I don’t really want it to end because it’s been so good. The reaction to the new music has been so, so great. It’s been really lovely to feel people giving us all the love.”

Next year is gearing up to be a busy one for The Cure. Back in October, Smith hinted at a 2025 tour and anniversary plans.