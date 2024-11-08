Indiecast On The Music And Legacy Of The Cure

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode by reflecting on this week’s election. Steven just woke up from a week-long coma and he asked Ian to tell him who won. After they, delve into a less depressing topic: The music of The Cure! They talk about their strong new album, Songs Of A Lost World, and where it fits in the band’s career. Then they talk about the best Cure albums, and also rank their top five Cure songs.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the new Connor O’Malley comedy Rap World while Steven recommends the Jason Molina biography, Riding With The Ghost.

