Last year was a great year to be a fan of The Cure. Despite major issues with Ticketmaster, the band successfully completed a long list of tour dates as well as festival appearance including Corona Capital 2023. In 2024, that lucky streak is continuing with The Cure announcing Songs Of A Lost World, their first album in 16 years.

But in 2025, don’t expect The Cure to slow down. Yesterday (October 13), The Cure’s frontman Robert Smith teased the group’s major plans for 2025. In a sit down for supporters (viewable here), Smith revealed The Cure will not only tour again in 2025, but they are working on something special for their group’s 50th anniversary in 2028.

“We’ll probably be playing quite regularly through until the next anniversary,” he said. “The 2028 anniversary! It’s looming on the horizon. The 2018 one, I started to think about in late 2016, thinking, ‘I’ve got a year and a half, it’s easy!’ And yet I still didn’t manage to get there in time. Now, I’m starting to think, ‘2028, I must get things in order’; so [that’s] the documentary film and things like that.”

If you are concerned about Smith’s age, don’t worry he’s already taken that into consideration. “I’m 70 in 2029, and that’s the 50th anniversary of the first Cure album,” he said. “That’s it, that really is it. If I make it that far, that’s it. In the intervening time, I’d like us to include playing concerts as part of the overall plan of what we’re going to do. I’ve loved it; the last 10 years of playing shows have been the best 10 years of being in the band. It pisses all over the other 30 years! It’s been great.”

A formal tour schedule for The Cure hasn’t been release yet. But, just with all things The Cure a surprise announcement is imminent.