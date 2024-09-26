For the first time in 16 years, The Cure have released a new song. Not only that, the British group — made up of singer/South Park hero Robert Smith, bassist Simon Gallup, drummer Jason Cooper, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell, and guitarist Reeves Gabrels — are also releasing a new album.

“Alone” is the atmospheric first single from Songs Of A Lost World, which comes out on November 1. You can listen to it above. The rest of the album’s tracklist will be revealed over the course of the next few weeks on the band’s social media channels.

“It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus,” Smith said about the single. “I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of ‘being alone,’ always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be… as soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem ‘Dregs’ by the English poet Ernest Dowson… and that was the moment when I knew the song — and the album — were real.”

Songs Of A Lost World is out 11/1 via Fiction Records. Find more information here.