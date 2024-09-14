The Cure wants that old thing back. Longtime fans already know about frontman’s Robert Smith never-ending feud with Ticketmaster. But, The Cure wants seems to want to kick the need for other modern means of doing things as well. To kick off the rollout of their highly anticipated album, The Cure stuck to go old-fashioned snail mail.

Throughout the week, fans of The Cure began to flood social media claiming to have received a special package from the group. Based on the images shared by Post-Punk Magazine, the future collector’s item was a postcard that seemingly revealed the name of The Cure’s long-awaited studio album.

After decoding the mail, supporters believe The Cure’s next album is titled Songs Of A Lost World. If the name sounds familiar, good…it should. For years, Smith and other band members hinted at the name choice for the next project. Also, it was the name of The Cure’s 2023 tour.

As for the estimated date of release, the roman numerals on the postcard (I-XI-MMXXIV) once decoded translates to November 1st, 2024. This will mark The Cure’s first album featuring new original works in 16 years. The Cure’s last album, 4:13 Dream, was released in 2008 and featured the singles “The Only One,” “Freakshow,” “Sleep When I’m Dead,” and “The Perfect Boy.”