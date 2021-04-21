On their debut EP, Everything Is Horrible, The Dumes already sound like a veteran alt rock band. With soaring choruses and Elodie Tomlinson’s infectious vocal, the quartet create fuzzy indie rock that has been filtered through the production prowess of Joe Chiccarelli (The Strokes, The Killers), which makes for a musical experience that is simultaneously a look back in time, as well as a peek into the future.

To celebrate the new EP, Tomlinson sat down to talk Courtney Barnett, tacos, and Step Brothers in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Fun, bratty, tude, loud

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

The iPhone 2050 will come with our album pre-downloaded.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I loved playing in NYC, Pete’s a Melbourne guy, Liam’s into Austin, Chris is Raleighs #1 fan, Kyle likes performing from the comfort of his own home in LA.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Feech La Manna, self explanatory.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

The Alibi room in Mar Vista!, Kogi truck tacos are life!

What album do you know every word to?

Courtney Barnett- Tell Me How You Really Feel. It’s perfect for any mood, time and place.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

I saw the Spice Girls when I was 7. It was magical. Chris’s favorite was Rage Against the Machine in the early 2000’s and Pete‘s fav was Prince. Kyle’s top three are Sigur Ros, Explosions in the Sky, and Ratatat. I’m not sure if Liam has seen 311, but if he has, I’m guessing that’s his favorite to date.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

When we perform, I become someone else, which is probably why I wear some kind of dress. The only other time you’ll catch me in a dress is if I’m going to someone’s wedding.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@jamesnwatts Instagram is THE BEST.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Why We Drink” – Justin Moore

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Is a FICO score accurate”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Astral Weeks – Van Morrison

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

My cousin’s floor / the eponymous punk houses of the modern world.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My sister and I went out for a taco Tuesday once, which turned into too many tequilas and not enough tacos. We then drew a little heart for one another and headed to the nearest tattoo shop.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

DJ Dadmouth or anything off the first two Coldplay records.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Give less of a f*ck.

What’s the last show you went to?

Courtney Barnett, March 2020

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Step Brothers.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

I would make him breakfast for dinner because, what’s better than breakfast for dinner?

Everything Is Horrible is out 4/25. Pre-save it on your streaming service of choice right here.