The Exploding Hearts Are Back With A Bang, Announcing A ‘Guitar Romantic’ Anniversary Reissue

The Exploding Hearts are returning with a bang as they announced an expanded and remastered reissue of their only album, Guitar Romantic. The record, which originally dropped in 2003, will include unheard tracks and new mixes of past songs, in honor of the 20th anniversary.

Later that year of its initial release, three of the band members passed away in a tragic car accident. Still, their legacy has lived on in the hearts of the fans and surviving guitarist Terry Six, which led to this updated album drop.

Six approached Third Man Records as the only label he wanted to work with for this release. He also reunited with the original producer, Pat Kearns, to unearth some hidden taps from that era.

As the first preview, the band dropped a new mix of “I’m A Pretender,” which had been remixed last year by their now-late member, “King” Louie Bankston.

Check out “I’m A Pretender (King Louie Mix)” above. Continue scrolling for The Exploding Hearts’ Guitar Romantic reissue tracklist.

guitar romantic album
Third Man Records

1. “Modern Kicks”
2. “I’m A Pretender”
3. “Thorns In Roses”
4. “You’re Black And Blue”
5. “Sleeping Aides And Razorblades”
6. “Rumours In Town”
7. “Throwaway Style”
8. “Boulevard Trash”
9. “Jailbird”
10. “Still Crazy”
11. “Busy Signals (2023 Mix)”
12. “I’m A Pretender (King Louie Mix)”
13. “So Bored (2023 Mix)”

Guitar Romantic (Expanded And Remastered) is out 5/26 via Third Man Records. Find more information here.

