The landscape of the music world has shifted quite dramatically over the last week due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and the industry is now finding ways to shift back. While in-store record performances or rooftop concerts might be out of the of picture for now, Third Man Records in Nashville still wants to bring music to fans to lift their spirits. Dubbed Third Man Public Access, the shows began today in the store’s Blue Room stage and will be streamed on the storied indie label’s YouTube.

“Third Man Records has always believed that great things come out of restrictions,” the label said in a statement. “Artists being restricted from their audiences, though? We’re not sure what greatness can come from that. Let us commiserate with you, lift your spirits, and feed your soul with the magic that only ‘live’ music/poetry/puppet shows/some sort of human connection can provide.”

The first episode kicked off today with Luke Schneider, a Nashville pedal steel player who uses loops in a fascinating way who is slated to drop his debut album, Altar Of Harmony, on May 15 through the label. Third Man will also be posting Venmo and Paypal links for the performing artist while they stream, since supporting artists during the era of canceled shows and tours is a job for all of us.

Check out Third Man Public Access here.