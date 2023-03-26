When news of Taylor Hawkins’ untimely passing hit the internet, rock fans and musicians around the world were stunned to hear about the beloved drummer for the Foo Fighters. Messages flooded social media, with people sharing just how much he would be missed, speaking to his lasting legacy. To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death, Belgium rock band Black Box Revelation partnered with Studio Brussel to coordinate an epic tribute performance in his honor.

Bringing together 100 drummers, Black Box Revelation led the musicians as they reworked Foo Fighters’ 1997 song, “My Hero,” off their album, The Colour and the Shape. Filmed live at Sportpaleis Antwerp in Belgium, the last venue in the country where Hawkins played prior to his passing, the tribute was that much more meaningful.

Each musician poured it all into their individual performance to ensure the group’s thunderous sound was without flaw. Studio Brussel’s visual direction only heightened the chills viewers felt as the camera panned around the arena to soak up the feelings of each player.

In one of their final messages last year, The Foo Fighters reflexed on Hawkins’ passing in a statement, writing, “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” adding, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a very different band going forward.”

Watch the full tribute performance above.