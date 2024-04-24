Psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips kicked off their Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots 20th anniversary tour last Saturday, and now, courtesy of Setlist.fm, we know what songs they’ll be playing in addition to their critically-hailed 2002 tenth studio album. The setlist is broken down into two pieces: the namesake album to open, followed by a selection of fan favorites from across their discography. The album recently came back into the public consciousness when the band’s de facto leader Wayne Coyne explained why famed director Aaron Sorkin dropped out of the project’s accompanying stage musical.

You can see the setlist below:

Set 1: Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots

01. “Fight Test”

02. “One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21”

03. “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, Pt. 1”

04. “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, Pt. 2”

05. “In the Morning Of The Magicians”

06. “Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell”

07. “Are You A Hypnotist??”

08. “It’s Summertime”

09. “Do You Realize??”

10. “All We Have Is Now”

11. “Approaching Pavonis Mons By Balloon (Utopia Planitia)”

Set 2:

12. “She Don’t Use Jelly”

13. “With You”

14. “Flowers Of Neptune 6”

15. “Waitin’ For A Superman”

16. “What Is The Light?”

17. “The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (With All Your Power)”

18. “The Gold In The Mountain Of Our Madness”

19. “Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung”

Encore:

20. “My Cosmic Autumn Rebellion”

21. “A Spoonful Weighs a Ton”

22. “Race For The Prize”