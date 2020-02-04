Jim Newberry
Indie

Fun’s Nate Ruess Is Bringing The Format Back From Its Decade-Long Hiatus With A Brief Tour

Contributing Writer

The Format, the alt-rock duo composed of Sam Means and Fun’s Nate Ruess, announced they would be taking a hiatus on February 4 of 2008. Now, exactly twelve years later to the day, the duo announced they will be making a return. Breaking their over decade-long hiatus, The Format will cross North America to play a limited run of shows in New York, Chicago, and Phoenix.

The Format made the return announcement alongside the vinyl and streaming release of their 2007 live album Live At The Mayan. The same set was recorded and released via Amazon Prime‘s streaming service for viewing.

Ahead of the live performance’s streaming debut, the band hosted a viewing party for Live At The Mayan on Monday in Phoenix. But fans were in for an unexpected surprise when The Format played a stripped-down acoustic set for the audience. With Ruess on the mic and Means on guitar, the crowd shouted along to “The First Single (You Know Me).”

Check out The Format’s return tour dates below.

03/20 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/21 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/27 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/28 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tickets go on sale 02/07 at 12:00 p.m. local time. Ticket pre-sales begin 02/05 at 12:00 p.m. Pre-order tickets here.

Live At the Mayan Theatre is out now via Vanity. Get it here.

