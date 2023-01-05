The Hold Steady are back with the announcement of their ninth studio album, The Price of Progress. Arriving in March on the band’s label, the record is their first since 2021’s Open Door Policy. The lead single “Sideways Skull” is out now; it’s a fiery anthem packed with vivid, witty lyricism from the intriguing kickoff: “She ordered me Newcastle / And handed me a Marlboro.”

“‘Sideways Skull’ is a rocking song about rock and rollers,” frontman Craig Finn said about the song. “In this case, they’ve been taken out of the game for a bit of rest, but still keep their dreams alive as they discuss past glories. We loved the big sound of this when Tad Kubler brought it into the band, and the studio performance of it felt especially joyful. We’re happy to put this forth as a first look at The Price of Progress, and the album’s title even comes from this song.”

Listen to “Sideways Skull” above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Grand Junction”

2. “Sideways Skull”

3. “Carlos Is Crying”

4. “Understudies”

5. “Sixers”

6. “The Birdwatchers”

7. “City At Eleven”

8. “Perdido”

9. “Distortions of Faith”

10. “Flyover Halftime”

The Price of Progress arrives on Positive Jams on 3/31. Pre-order it here.