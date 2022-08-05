The Killers Choose Hope On Their Upbeat New Song ‘Boy’

The Killers are currently touring their latest album, Pressure Machine, but before that album was Imploding The Mirage, which arrived in 2020 in the thick of quarantine. It offered a glimpse of hope and comfort for listeners, but it was also a source of conflict for the band as their tour got canceled.

This is the topic the group grapple with on their new song released today, “Boy.” It bubbles with an upbeat sound and positive energy as leader Brandon Flowers sings the refrain, “Don’t overthink it, boy,” providing solace to his old self.

“This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic,” he said of the song in a statement. “I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself — and my sons — to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

Listen to “Boy” above.