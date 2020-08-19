The Killers Make A Surprising Comeback With ‘Imploding The Mirage’

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

The last time I wrote about The Killers, I was not kind. It was 2017, and they had just put out their fifth record, Wonderful Wonderful. Times did not appear to be good in Killers-ville. Bassist Mark Stoermer was publicly backing out of the band. (Guitarist Dave Keuning would eventually join him as a part-time Killer.) Singer Brandon Flowers openly questioned their relevance in interviews, rhetorically asking in Billboard, “Well, what kind of mark have I left?”

And then there were the songs. At best, Wonderful Wonderful was knowingly cheesy, like the part in “The Man” in which Flowers refers to himself “USDA certified lean.” At the record’s frequent worst, however, The Killers once again grasped at an elusive profundity, ruminating like middle-aged rock ‘n’ roll Hamlets about the fragile state of their own creative mortality. The album ended with the laughably lousy “Have All The Songs Been Written,” a self-pitying blues-rock dirge featuring some aimless Mark Knopfler guitar licks and Flowers’ greeting-card existentialism: “Has every ship gone sailing / has every heart gone blue?”

Who wanted that kind of defeatism from, of all bands, The Killers? Flowers once sang about burning down the highway skyline on the back of a damn hurricane! And now he was droning on about sailing ships and blue hearts? What is the point of this band if they aren’t playing the arrogant and indestructible arena-rockers?

At the time of Wonderful Wonderful, it was painfully clear that all the good Killers songs had indeed been written. With the band crumbling internally and struggling to recover their lost joie de vivre, I made a cruel but honest observation: “The Killers seem like a band on their last legs.”

Having written them off, I initially ignored the singles for The Killers’ latest LP, the extremely Killers-monikered Imploding The Mirage. “Why bother?” I thought. They’re finished. But on a lark, I streamed a promo of the album. The first track that queued up was “My Own Soul’s Warning.” What in the hell does “my own soul’s warning” mean? The first verse offered little guidance. Flowers sang about how he “tried going against my own soul’s warning / And in the end, something just didn’t feel right.” (Is Brandon Flowers’ soul not trustworthy? If he doesn’t have soul, does that now make him a soldier?) But like so many memorable Brandon Flowers lyrics, this line made somehow made sense because he sang it as if it made sense.

Then something incredible happened: Flowers hollered, “But man … I thought I could fly!” and then there was this huge rush of synths and guitars and drums and my heart was suddenly three feet outside of my chest. Suddenly, I could feel my defenses being lowered by this silly (though sometimes brilliantly silly) band. Here was a Killers song in 2020 doing exactly what I always want a classic Killers song to do, against my will even. I could only laugh at my reaction: Were the Killers … kinda great again?