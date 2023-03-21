The Killers released a lot of new music within the past few years with 2021’s Pressure Machine and 2020’s Imploding The Mirage. They’ve been bringing that fresh material to the stages on their tour, but they’re also been bringing other songs, too.

On Friday (March 17), the “Mr. Brightside” group played Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and wanted to make it special for St. Patrick’s Day. So the band included a cover of U2’s “Where The Streets Have No Name” in their set. “Do you know why we celebrate St Patrick’s Day?” Frontman Brandon Flowers said. “We bring with us an Irishman everywhere we go. He’s been doing lights for us for about 17 years, Steven Douglas.”

He continued, “But even long before we had met Steven – we all love U2 – and they had the little album called ‘The Joshua Tree.’ We thought, since that’s sort of the common denominator of this band, you know, we all can agree that U2… We’re all agreed upon U2, fellas? [They were important] when we first started.”

Before singing, he said they were “gonna to do a little tribute to them — Christianity coming to Ireland and U2 singing about unity — here tonight.”

Watch their performance of “Where The Streets Have No Name” above.