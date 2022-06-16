The Libertines
Robert Sargent
Indie

The Libertines' 20th Anniversary Version Of 'Up The Bracket' Has 65 Unreleased Recordings

TwitterStaff Writer

Before the Arctic Monkeys were taking the world by storm, it was The Libertines who were sweeping the early aughts UK scene with their fiery, tongue-in-check indie rock and punk. Led by singer Pete Doherty, The Libertines helped usher in the post-Britpop era. And while their 2004 self-titled album is their most heralded release, it all began with 2002’s debut Up The Bracket, produced by Mick Jones of The Clash.

Now for the 20th anniversary of the London quartet’s debut, an Up The Bracket 20th Anniversary Edition is being released with a bonkers number of bells and whistles. For starters, there’s 65 previously unreleased recordings in the collection, from demos, to radio sessions, live versions, and more. There’s also a 60 page booklet with interviews and photos and of course, a remastered version of the original album.

Check out the album artwork below, along with The Libertines’ upcoming UK tour dates. A full tracklist and additional details can be found at roughtrade.com.

the libertines up the bracket
the libertines
06/11 — Newcastle, UK @ Rock n Roll Circus
06/24 — Pilton, Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/01 — Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/23 — London, UK @ Wembley Arena
07/30 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy SOLD OUT
08/05 — Cardiff, UK @ University Great Hall
08/06 — Bingley, UK @ Bingley Weekender
08/08 — Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
08/28 — Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival
09/02 — Coventry, UK @ Godiva Festival

Up The Bracket 20th Anniversary Edition is due out on 10/21 via Rough Trade records. Pre-order it here.

