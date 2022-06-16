Before the Arctic Monkeys were taking the world by storm, it was The Libertines who were sweeping the early aughts UK scene with their fiery, tongue-in-check indie rock and punk. Led by singer Pete Doherty, The Libertines helped usher in the post-Britpop era. And while their 2004 self-titled album is their most heralded release, it all began with 2002’s debut Up The Bracket, produced by Mick Jones of The Clash.

Now for the 20th anniversary of the London quartet’s debut, an Up The Bracket 20th Anniversary Edition is being released with a bonkers number of bells and whistles. For starters, there’s 65 previously unreleased recordings in the collection, from demos, to radio sessions, live versions, and more. There’s also a 60 page booklet with interviews and photos and of course, a remastered version of the original album.

Check out the album artwork below, along with The Libertines’ upcoming UK tour dates. A full tracklist and additional details can be found at roughtrade.com.

06/11 — Newcastle, UK @ Rock n Roll Circus 06/24 — Pilton, Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/01 — Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/23 — London, UK @ Wembley Arena

07/30 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy SOLD OUT

08/05 — Cardiff, UK @ University Great Hall

08/06 — Bingley, UK @ Bingley Weekender

08/08 — Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

08/28 — Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

09/02 — Coventry, UK @ Godiva Festival

Up The Bracket 20th Anniversary Edition is due out on 10/21 via Rough Trade records. Pre-order it here.