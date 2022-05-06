The Linda Lindas Recruit Kathleen Hanna For The ‘Why’ Music Video

Teen sensations The Linda Lindas have been relentlessly gaining momentum ever since their viral moment with their fiery anthem “Racist, Sexist Boy.” They’ve since released an unabashed album called Growing Up on Epitaph Records, as well as announced that they’ll be opening for the New York City rock legends the Yeah Yeah Yeahs later this year. Today, they’re back with more cool stuff: a music video for their track “Why” which features an appearance from the one and only punk feminist icon Kathleen Hanna from Bikini Kill and Le Tigre.

“The ‘Why’ music video is a tribute to The Decline of Western Civilization, the legendary 1981 documentary about L.A. punk by Penelope Spheeris, and Spirited Away, one of our favorite Miyazaki movies,” the band said in a statement. “It is set in an imaginary Save Music in Chinatown show, part of the series of all-ages matinee fund raisers for music education at Eloise’s school, where we played some of our earliest gigs with some of the musicians from Decline––Alice Bag, Phranc, Keith Morris, Chuck Dukowski––who are now our friends. The art was drawn by Eloise, the flyers are real, and no dessert was wasted!”

Watch the music video for “Why” above.