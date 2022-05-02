In March, New York City rock icons the Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced their first UK shows in nine years. They’d been pretty quiet for almost a decade since their last new album Mosquito. Along with that announcement, they made a statement that mentioned having “some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you!”

They’re back today with some more surprises. They’ve signed to indie label Secretly Canadian and announced shows in New York and Los Angeles. The New York date is October 1 at Forest Hills Stadium with The Linda Lindas and a special guest to be announced, and the Los Angeles date is October 6 at the Hollywood Bowl with The Linda Lindas and Japanese Breakfast. New music will be coming this fall, but for first now we just get a teaser.

“It’s with true life-affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA,” Karen O said in a statement, “supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian! Much to celebrate!“

Find ticket information on the band’s website. Check out the teaser video for new music above.