Something that brought excitement to the online sphere while we were all stuck in quarantine last year was a viral video of the young band The Linda Lindas performing striking punk anthems in the Los Angeles Public Library. “A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” drummer Mila de la Garza said. “After I told him that I was Chinese he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.” They then launched into the heavy, powerful “Racist, Sexist Boy.”

Since then, they’ve brought songs to late-night television, announced that they were going on tour with Jawbreaker, and released an album on major rock label Epitaph. Today, they’ve come full circle by sharing an attention-grabbing performance on NPR as part of the Tiny Desk Series; however, because of the pandemic, they chose their own location — and where else would they pick than the Los Angeles Public Library? This time, the band is a little older and they have wholesome, silly banter in between songs. The chemistry between each of them is evident; there is not just one person leading the group, but all of them propelling it forward together.

Watch the impressive performance above.