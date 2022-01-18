It’s been about 27 years since Jawbreaker released their final album, 1995’s Dear You. Now, they’re taking it on the road again for a 25th anniversary tour this spring. (“The last two years don’t count,” the band notes in a statement.)

The shows, of which there are currently ten, run from mid-March to late April and will take place in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco (two nights), Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago (two nights), and New York (two nights). On all dates, they’ll be joined by combinations of Jawbox, Team Dresch, Best Coast, The Linda Lindas, Descendents, Face To Face, Built To Spill, Smoking Popes, and Worriers. Additionally, select shows will also feature comedians Kyle Kinane, Irene Tu, and Chris Gethard.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

03/18 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

03/19 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *

03/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ~

03/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ~

04/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern !

04/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

04/13 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^

04/14 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^

04/27 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza %

04/28 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza %

* with Jawbox, Team Dresch, and Kyle Kinane

~ with Jawbox and Team Dresch

! with Best Coast and The Linda Lindas

# with Descendents and Face To Face

^ with Built To Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu

% with The Linda Lindas, Worriers, and Chris Gethard