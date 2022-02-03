Teen four-piece band The Linda Lindas launched into the public eye when their song “Racist Sexist Boy” went viral. After making their debut with the 2020 self-titled EP, The Linda Lindas are proving they’re here to stay with the recently announced album Growing Up. Now celebrating the upcoming LP, the young rockers to The Late Late Show With James Corden stage to raise a ruckus with their energetic number “Growing Up.”

This isn’t the first time The Linda Lindas played on late-night TV. After “Racist Sexist Boy” went viral, the group was invited to perform the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. But their Late Late Show set was still cause for celebration, as it drummed up excitement for their debut LP’s title track. Infusing the performance with rowdy energy, The Linda Lindas showcased their knack for exciting a crowd with their “Growing Up” performance.

Ahead of The Late Late Show set, the group sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to chat about their music. Explaining the themes behind “Growing Up,” the band said they were feeling disillusioned by watching their teen years go by in a pandemic, so they wrote a song about it:

“I was just sitting in our living room, and it was during the pandemic, it was just at a point when I was just particularly missing everyone. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re at this point in our lives where we’re supposed to be figuring out who we are and what we want to do with our life and stuff.’ But it sucked that I wasn’t able to do that with some of the people that are most important to me. I don’t know. It was like you can’t make growing up happen, but you can’t stop it from happening either. So I was just like, I wanted to sing about it, I wanted to write a song about it because that’s how I found that I wanted to express myself most during the pandemic.”

Watch The Linda Lindas deliver “Growing Up” on The Late Late Show above.

Growing Up is out 4/8 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.