Over the past couple decades, The National and The War On Drugs have been two of the most revered bands in all of indie rock. They also both put on a heck of a live show, which makes today’s (February 26) news especially exciting: The bands have announced their joint Zen Diagram Tour, which will also feature support from Lucius on most dates.
The tour is set to last about a month, from mid-September to mid-October, hitting a variety of North American venues along the way, including the penultimate show at the Hollywood Bowl.
We’re thrilled to join forces with @TheWarOnDrugs & @ilovelucius for the Zen Diagram Tour this fall!
Tickets on sale Friday. pic.twitter.com/O2NoRSbPr9
— The National (@TheNational) February 26, 2024
Ticket presales are set to start February 27 at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale kicks off March 1 at 10 a.m. local time, via Live Nation.
Check out the tour dates below.
The National And The War On Drugs 2024 Tour Dates: Zen Diagram Tour
09/12 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
09/13 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
09/14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
09/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts *
09/19 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell *
09/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
09/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
09/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
09/25 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *
09/26 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
09/28 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
09/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live *
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *
10/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
10/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
10/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
* with Lucius