The National And The War On Drugs Are Joining Forces For The ‘Zen Diagram Tour’ Later This Year

Over the past couple decades, The National and The War On Drugs have been two of the most revered bands in all of indie rock. They also both put on a heck of a live show, which makes today’s (February 26) news especially exciting: The bands have announced their joint Zen Diagram Tour, which will also feature support from Lucius on most dates.

The tour is set to last about a month, from mid-September to mid-October, hitting a variety of North American venues along the way, including the penultimate show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ticket presales are set to start February 27 at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale kicks off March 1 at 10 a.m. local time, via Live Nation.

Check out the tour dates below.

The National And The War On Drugs 2024 Tour Dates: Zen Diagram Tour

09/12 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
09/13 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
09/14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
09/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts *
09/19 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell *
09/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
09/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
09/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
09/25 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *
09/26 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
09/28 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
09/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live *
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *
10/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
10/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
10/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

* with Lucius

