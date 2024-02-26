Over the past couple decades, The National and The War On Drugs have been two of the most revered bands in all of indie rock. They also both put on a heck of a live show, which makes today’s (February 26) news especially exciting: The bands have announced their joint Zen Diagram Tour, which will also feature support from Lucius on most dates.

The tour is set to last about a month, from mid-September to mid-October, hitting a variety of North American venues along the way, including the penultimate show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ticket presales are set to start February 27 at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale kicks off March 1 at 10 a.m. local time, via Live Nation.

Check out the tour dates below.